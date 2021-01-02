TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Another American mistress exposes Dangote’s buttocks in viral…

Frederick Leonard goes hard on lady who insulted him for being…

Dangote’s ex girlfriend reveals how he changed her life in 2020…

‘This Is why I don’t respond to insults’: Yul…

BBNaija ex housemate, Ozo makes Nengi shed uncontrollable tears…

Watch the touching moment a son surprised his mum with a visit…

I didn’t date her – Dangote allegedly denies first American…

BBNaija’s Ka3na finally showcases her husband on his birthday

My fears are gone – BBNaija’s Nengi celebrates 23rd…

I didn’t date her – Dangote allegedly denies first American mistress, begs the second (Screenshot)

Social Media drama
By San

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote launched the first scandal of the year as two American women took to social media to allege having an affair with him.

The women identified as Bea Lewis and _allarounda1 took to social media to battle out who the real mistress of the richest black man on earth is. Allarounda, otherwise known as Courtney has shared screenshots of what seems like a conversation between her and Mr Dangote and it shows the business tycoon denying having any intimate relationship with Bea Lewis.

“She’s not only looking for attention but she’s a hungry thug. Never dated her, ‘The message from a contact saved as Big Daddy Aliko reads

READ ALSO

Another American mistress exposes Dangote’s buttocks in…

Dangote’s ex girlfriend reveals how he changed her life in…

READ ALSO: EndSARS : Oba Rilwan Akinolu returns to palace two months after mob invasion

See screenshot below

Courtney, also tagged @Iambealewis, who had earlier exposed her relationship with Mr. Dangote and accused him of breaking her heart.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Another American mistress exposes Dangote’s buttocks in viral video

Frederick Leonard goes hard on lady who insulted him for being single at 40

Dangote’s ex girlfriend reveals how he changed her life in 2020 (Photos)

‘This Is why I don’t respond to insults’: Yul Edochie shares…

BBNaija ex housemate, Ozo makes Nengi shed uncontrollable tears on her birthday

Watch the touching moment a son surprised his mum with a visit after 13 years in…

I didn’t date her – Dangote allegedly denies first American mistress, begs…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

I didn’t date her – Dangote allegedly denies first American mistress, begs…

Don Davis finally tells his story about Deeper Life saga (video)

Another American mistress exposes Dangote’s buttocks in viral video

Chimamanda Adichie speaks on why she stopped attending Catholic Churches in…

EndSARS : Oba Rilwan Akinolu returns to palace two months after mob invasion

Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo celebrates being the first lawyer from his clan…

Money rains as BBNaija’s Nengi celebrates 23rd birthday in style with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More