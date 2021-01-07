TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


'I'm coming towards the end of my career' — Anthony Joshua to retire in 5 years

Nigerian born British boxer, Anthony Joshua has revealed he is coming towards the end of his career as a boxer as he hinted that he will have a maximum of 5 years left in the sport before retiring.

“This isn’t the start of my career. I’m coming towards the end of my career,” Joshua told Sky Sports News.

“I’m not someone who lives in the moment and thinks that everything is just like for now. I’m always planning ahead so I’m coming towards the end of my career.

“Five years left and that’s basically an Olympic cycle. I’ve got an Olympic cycle and a little bit more left, so when you see the next Olympics happen is when I’ll be coming to the end of my career and the next generation will be coming through,” he added.

