James Brown all smiles as he meets Desmond Elliot for the first time (Video)

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser James Brown couldn’t hide his excitement the moment he finally had the opportunity of meeting veteran Nollywood actor cum politician Desmond Elliot.

Recall that James Brown was involved in some dramatic scenes a few days ago with his colleague Bobrisky.

However, he seems to have been able to make use of his fan base into getting himself some endorsement deals as well as meeting some top personalities in all walks of life.

James Brown has now been privileged to meet veteran actor and filmmaker, Desmond Elliot who is currently a lawmaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Surulere Constituency.

Watch the video below;