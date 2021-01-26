Mercy Aigbe reacts to activist, Sunday Igboho’s house being burnt down by hoodlums

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Famous Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has reacted to the viral news about hoodlums burning down Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho’s house in Socca, Ibadan.

Recall that during the early hours of 26th of January, it was reported that Igboho’s house in Soca was set on fire and some of the things destroyed were cars and properties.

According to Mercy Aigbe, the idea of burning down Igboho’s house is absurd and unacceptable.

Taking to her official Instagram page to air her opinion, the 43-year-old wrote;

“This is preposterous! Totally unacceptable! This country sef”

See what some of Mercy’s fans had to say about this;

@kalif5 wrote “This is government security officials disguising as hoodlums at night to orchestrate this cowardly acts even with the help of NEPA by taking off electricity supply at the very hours when this cowardly acts is going on”

@dunny_official_ wrote “They re claiming was some thugs… Let pray against the revolution in this country. Let hold on to God and accept Jesus please, He’s the only saviour”

@wale.asifat wrote, “Now these people are looking for trouble and the government won’t talk when he retaliate they will say Yoruba hates Hausa.”

 

Via
