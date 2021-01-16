Mixed reactions as Nkechi Blessing shares new photo with Tunde Ednut

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the photo actress, Nkechi Blessing shared with Nigerian singer cum blogger, Tunde Ednut.

The reactions come after the controversial actress shared a recent photo with the blogger after his Instagram account was deactivated two times in a row.

See the reactions the photo got on Instagram;

@heydaysammie wrote “Ask Tunde to open another IG account with a different email and phone number. That’s the best solution @nkechiblessingsunday”

@mrklef_odogwu wrote “Awwwwwww this love strong oooo.. his going to be back soon…our able king”

@thelma.anita2015 wrote “We still the wait for your another account to follow bumper to bumper”

@ifeadeniran wrote “Send our regards.. we love and miss him”

@officialmichael28 wrote “Kingtunde and queen blessing @nkechiblessingsunday tell dat dude we miss him oh and we can’t wait for his come back”

@pwettymuslimah wrote “King Tunde, can’t wait for the phase to be over! You are truly a great person!”

@princess_adedoyin_ayomide wrote “When you love someone, you love the person 100%. You love is real, I love you”

@teepsyorganicskincare wrote “We can’t wait for his come back, he go choke Mark Wella…”

