Moments Fans Snatched Money From Burna Boy’s Hands Whilst He Was Sharing Them (VIDEO)

Fans of Nigerian singer and songwriter, Damini Ogulu popularly called Burna Boy was captured doing some cash giveaways on the streets.

In a video sighted on Instagram, fans could be seen in a mad rush for a grab as Burna Boy throws the money into the air whilst seated in his car.

However, some fans were so desperate to the extent that they did not wait for the ‘Odugwu’ hitmaker to throw the money but snatched it from his hands themselves.

In other news, Nollywood Actress Ruth Kadiri is a new mother who never stops showing off her beautiful daughter for fans to see on social media.

Just like most famous kids, little Reign is often donned in beautiful outfits and fans can’t help but comment on how great she looks.

Recently, the movie star took to her page to share cute photos of her daughter. The girl was dressed in a black Gucci dress that had a Mickey Mouse design. She also accessorized her look with a yellow Gucci bag and cute black sneakers. In the second photo of her, Reign wore a big smile that made her look like her mother’s twin.

