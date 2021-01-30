TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

DJ Cuppy finally reacts to Zlatan Ibile’s claims of not…

Ladies bare it all in the latest social media dance trend,…

‘This is shameful’ – Nigerians drag Ultimate…

Bobrisky gifts a loyal fan N1Million, a phone and an all expense…

Watch as BBNaija’s Nengi shows off dance steps as she arrives in…

Nkechi Blessing takes sister, and her personal photographer on an…

She is your carbon copy – Cute Photos Of Ruth Kadriri’s…

“Lady Evangelist” slams women who joined Silhouette…

Regina Daniels Celebrates Co-Wife On Her Birthday

Moments Fans Snatched Money From Burna Boy’s Hands Whilst He Was Sharing Them (VIDEO)

Entertainment
By San

Fans of Nigerian singer and songwriter, Damini Ogulu popularly called Burna Boy was captured doing some cash giveaways on the streets.

In a video sighted on Instagram, fans could be seen in a mad rush for a grab as Burna Boy throws the money into the air whilst seated in his car.

However, some fans were so desperate to the extent that they did not wait for the ‘Odugwu’ hitmaker to throw the money but snatched it from his hands themselves.

READ ALSO

She is your carbon copy – Cute Photos Of Ruth…

DJ Cuppy finally reacts to Zlatan Ibile’s claims of…

In other news, Nollywood Actress Ruth Kadiri is a new mother who never stops showing off her beautiful daughter for fans to see on social media.

Just like most famous kids, little Reign is often donned in beautiful outfits and fans can’t help but comment on how great she looks.

Recently, the movie star took to her page to share cute photos of her daughter. The girl was dressed in a black Gucci dress that had a Mickey Mouse design. She also accessorized her look with a yellow Gucci bag and cute black sneakers. In the second photo of her, Reign wore a big smile that made her look like her mother’s twin.

See photos here: She is your carbon copy – Cute Photos Of Ruth Kadriri’s Daughter Leaves Fans Gushing

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

DJ Cuppy finally reacts to Zlatan Ibile’s claims of not knowing who she is

Ladies bare it all in the latest social media dance trend, #Silhouettechallenge…

‘This is shameful’ – Nigerians drag Ultimate love reality show…

Bobrisky gifts a loyal fan N1Million, a phone and an all expense paid trip to…

Watch as BBNaija’s Nengi shows off dance steps as she arrives in Ghana for meet…

Nkechi Blessing takes sister, and her personal photographer on an all expense…

She is your carbon copy – Cute Photos Of Ruth Kadriri’s Daughter Leaves…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Moments Fans Snatched Money From Burna Boy’s Hands Whilst He Was Sharing Them…

Watch as Don Jazzy and Peruzzi advise men ahead of Valentine’s day (Video)

‘Don’t be intimated, speak out’ – Actor, Uche Madauagwu…

Silhouette Challenge: Carry yourself with dignity – Mercy Chinwo to women

Nigerian billionaire, Ned nwoko gifts his Moroccan wife a Rolex wristwatch on…

Silhouette Challenge: Pastor Adeboye reacts to trending nude dance on social…

Silhouette Challenge: reactions as crossdresser James Brown participates (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More