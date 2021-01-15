TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Never give up if a guy tells you he has a girlfriend, go ahead – Bride-to-be advises

Social Media drama
By Olumide

A bride-to-be has gone viral on social media after she advised ladies to still go ahead with a man even if he has a girlfriend.

According to her, a man liked a number of photos of her on Instagram and she did the same for him too and they connected from there.

She went to see him in Lagos and they had quite a nice time together, the man, however, he made it clear that he was in a relationship.

She said she “kept going secretly” to see the man and over this weekend, they would be officially husband and wife.

She advised her fellow ladies saying; “Again, ladies if a guy tells you he has a girlfriend and you love the guy please go ahead lol, anything can happen. “

See her post below;

