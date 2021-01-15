TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘He is Ageless’ – Nkechi Blessing gushes over…

Funke Akindele shares Video of her twins dancing and singing the…

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels gifts her mother a N15million…

The moment BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba displayed her twerking skills…

Goodness and mercies follow good people – Ngozi Ezeonu…

Actress, Biodun Okeowo, Omobutty confused as she orders for one…

“I Can Die Tonight” – Man Who Went Viral For Buying His…

Stop sending my 9 years old son nudes! – Wizkid’s…

Actress, Nkechi Blessing places huge curse on everyone mocking…

Sex doesn’t guarantee he will marry you – Tonto Dikeh advises ladies

Nollywood
By Olumide
Tonto Dikeh reportedly buys a new mansion in Aso Drive, Abuja ahead of her 35th birthday (Video)

Nollywood actress, media personality and vlogger, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to her social media handle to share some relationship tips to her followers especially ladies.

According to Tonto Dikeh, having sex with a man doesn’t mean he would marry the lady.

She advised ladies to wise up in the new year.

READ ALSO

The moment Tonto Dikeh and her son pranked fans into…

You are looking at a future Senator – Tonto Dikeh…

“Sex does not guarantee anything, they can be sleeping with you and making wedding plans with someone they have not slept with, be wise!” her message disclosed on Instagram.

See also: Marry the woman you’re physically attracted to and not because she is a prayer warrior – Reno Omokri advises men

See her post below;

Tonto Dikeh is a mother of one and was in a relationship with Olakunle Churchill.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘He is Ageless’ – Nkechi Blessing gushes over actor, Ramsey…

Funke Akindele shares Video of her twins dancing and singing the #askamayaanthem…

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels gifts her mother a N15million Prado Jeep for…

The moment BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba displayed her twerking skills ahead of her…

Goodness and mercies follow good people – Ngozi Ezeonu hails Mercy Johnson

Actress, Biodun Okeowo, Omobutty confused as she orders for one car & gets…

“I Can Die Tonight” – Man Who Went Viral For Buying His Baby Mama A Push…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady who knelt down to accept her boyfriend’s proposal finally weds him…

Stop feeling insecure when I step out – Bobrisky to women (video)

DJ Cuppy says she is tempted to try the #BussItChallent, reveals the…

Reactions as comedienne Mummy Wa transforms to real ‘Freaky Freaky’ in…

Never give up if a guy tells you he has a girlfriend, go ahead –…

Sex doesn’t guarantee he will marry you – Tonto Dikeh advises ladies

Seun Kuti moves to register ‘Movement Of The People’ as a political…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More