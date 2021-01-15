Sex doesn’t guarantee he will marry you – Tonto Dikeh advises ladies

Nollywood actress, media personality and vlogger, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to her social media handle to share some relationship tips to her followers especially ladies.

According to Tonto Dikeh, having sex with a man doesn’t mean he would marry the lady.

She advised ladies to wise up in the new year.

“Sex does not guarantee anything, they can be sleeping with you and making wedding plans with someone they have not slept with, be wise!” her message disclosed on Instagram.

See also: Marry the woman you’re physically attracted to and not because she is a prayer warrior – Reno Omokri advises men

See her post below;

Tonto Dikeh is a mother of one and was in a relationship with Olakunle Churchill.