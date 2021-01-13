Nigerians react as Regina Daniels gifts her mother a N15million Prado Jeep for her birthday (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has gifted her mother, Rita Daniels a pricey Prado Jeep as a birthday gift and the gesture has riled up social media users.

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment an emotional Rita Daniels took delivery of the N15 million worth of SUV as her friends and family cheered her on.

This comes shortly after Regina penned down a birthday message for her mother which reads;

“Words cannot express how grateful I am for everything you have done for me and no matter what I do, I can never be able to repay you my treasure. I am just the vessel of the REGINA DANIELS brand while you are the creator and I will forever be indebted to you❤️
I don’t have the world to give but I will do everything possible to make sure you stay happy. Happy birthday my queen.

NB: Today is your day and I will definitely make your day mama ❤️

Watch the video below;

Nigerians have reacted to the viral video with different takes.

See some reactions below;

@im.tolu wrote “That’s y she sold her to ned. She’s reaping what she sold”

@realgee001 wrote “She’s forming cry like this wasn’t her goal all along”

@gad_in_a_human245 wrote “This was the reason she got married to a man old enough to be her father”

@nnenna_blinks_ wrote “Her Mother’s hook up wasn’t in vain after all”

@seun_ray wrote “Nah Weytin the mama want b that na why she give Ned”

@benzz_zzy wrote “na this one the mama dey find … congratulations to her though”

@officialsimeone wrote “Na the kind life she want”

@aronz_______ wrote “This was what she wanted naa she don dey reap her wetin she sow”

@nurse_giftygabriel wrote “This was the agreement Rita entered with her daughter to be carried along. Congrats anyways”

petezslims_ wrote “Mama Regina Daniels has always being a drama Queen, congratulations”

debbyme_28 wrote “At last her maga don pay…Iya oko Bournvita”

