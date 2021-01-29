TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress, Mercy Johnson pens down tributes to her look alike…

RMD shares lovely family photos to mark his wife’s 49th birthday

Actress, Kemi Afolabi on bed rest after housewarming party…

Ladies bare it all in the latest social media dance trend,…

‘This is shameful’ – Nigerians drag Ultimate…

Actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola ‘adopts’ a girl child after…

Bobrisky gifts a loyal fan N1Million, a phone and an all expense…

Watch as BBNaija’s Nengi shows off dance steps as she arrives in…

Nkechi Blessing takes sister, and her personal photographer on an…

“Proudly Gay” – Popular Nollywood Actor Uche Maduagwu Announces Sexuality

Entertainment
By San

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has taken to social media to share a photo of himself with the caption “Proudly Gay”.

In a post he made via his Instagram handle, the actor called on his followers to respect people’s choices and not to judge them.

“Appreciate others and #share only love we need to respect peoples choices not to judge them so lets practice jesus kind of love,” Uche Maduagwu captioned the post.

READ ALSO

My Dad always reminds me that when you die, you don’t…

Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Priscilla finally reveals how she was…

See the post below

READ ALSO: ‘I have a crush on my pastor who is married’ – Lady says as she reveals what happens to her whenever he preaches

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by African movie story (@uchemaduagwu)

See what some social media users had to say in response;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress, Mercy Johnson pens down tributes to her look alike younger sister and…

RMD shares lovely family photos to mark his wife’s 49th birthday

Actress, Kemi Afolabi on bed rest after housewarming party (Photo)

Ladies bare it all in the latest social media dance trend, #Silhouettechallenge…

‘This is shameful’ – Nigerians drag Ultimate love reality show…

Actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola ‘adopts’ a girl child after years of…

Bobrisky gifts a loyal fan N1Million, a phone and an all expense paid trip to…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘Why Zlatan blocked and denied DJ Cuppy’ – Davido’s PA…

“Proudly Gay” – Popular Nollywood Actor Uche Maduagwu…

‘I have a crush on my pastor who is married’ – Lady says as she…

BBNaija: “His parents did a good job” – Nengi says as she…

Actor, Uche Maduagwu comes out as ‘gay’

“I have a girlfriend” – Don Jazzy cries out as women send…

Nigerians excited as Wande Coal makes cameo appearance in Davido’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More