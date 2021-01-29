“Proudly Gay” – Popular Nollywood Actor Uche Maduagwu Announces Sexuality

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has taken to social media to share a photo of himself with the caption “Proudly Gay”.

In a post he made via his Instagram handle, the actor called on his followers to respect people’s choices and not to judge them.

“Appreciate others and #share only love we need to respect peoples choices not to judge them so lets practice jesus kind of love,” Uche Maduagwu captioned the post.

See the post below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by African movie story (@uchemaduagwu)

