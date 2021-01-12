TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Seun Kuti launches Cheerful Givers Association of Nigeria’ CGAN to counter Stingy Men Association (Photo)

Entertainment
By Olumide

While the likes of Don Jazzy, Mr Eazi among others are members of the Stingy Men Association, singer, Seun Kuti has instead launched another association known as the Cheerful Givers Association of Nigeria CGAN to counter the Stingy Men Association of Nigeria.

Seun Kuti made the new association known in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

He said their motto is ‘because African Women Are Worth It’.

“What is this STINGY MEN ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (SMAN) Trying to give us a bad name. We Nigerian men that understand the art of taking care of our women.”

He also shared a photo of his membership ID Card.

