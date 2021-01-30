Silhouette Challenge: Carry yourself with dignity – Mercy Chinwo to women

Popular Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo has reacted to the ongoing silhouette challenge as she took to her Instagram page to warn women against following every trend online.

She also demanded that women should carry themselves with dignity and be inwardly transformed by the Holy Spirit in their thinking.

Her post read: “Dear women, you do not have to follow every trend. Carry thyself with dignity, know your worth. This is why you are different. ”

Let your light so shine before men so that they may see your good works (Lifestyle, character) and glorify your father in heaven.. #ISTANDAGAINSTSILHOUTTECHALLENGE.”

The singer urged women to desist from imitating the ideals and opinions of the culture around them but instead carry themselves with dignity.

“Stop imitating the ideals and opinions of the culture around you, but be inwardly transformed by the Holy Spirit through a total reformation of how you think.”

“This will empower you to discern God’s will as you live a beautiful life, satisfying and perfect in his eyes.

Romans 12:2,” the singer quoted.