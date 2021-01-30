TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

DJ Cuppy finally reacts to Zlatan Ibile’s claims of not…

Ladies bare it all in the latest social media dance trend,…

‘This is shameful’ – Nigerians drag Ultimate…

Bobrisky gifts a loyal fan N1Million, a phone and an all expense…

Watch as BBNaija’s Nengi shows off dance steps as she arrives in…

Nkechi Blessing takes sister, and her personal photographer on an…

She is your carbon copy – Cute Photos Of Ruth Kadriri’s…

“Lady Evangelist” slams women who joined Silhouette…

Regina Daniels Celebrates Co-Wife On Her Birthday

Silhouette Challenge: Carry yourself with dignity – Mercy Chinwo to women

Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo has reacted to the ongoing silhouette challenge as she took to her Instagram page to warn women against following every trend online.

She also demanded that women should carry themselves with dignity and be inwardly transformed by the Holy Spirit in their thinking.

Her post read: “Dear women, you do not have to follow every trend. Carry thyself with dignity, know your worth. This is why you are different. ”

READ ALSO

Girls don’t need men to feel like women – Tacha

Nigerian married men are the most generous in the world –…

Let your light so shine before men so that they may see your good works (Lifestyle, character) and glorify your father in heaven.. #ISTANDAGAINSTSILHOUTTECHALLENGE.”

The singer urged women to desist from imitating the ideals and opinions of the culture around them but instead carry themselves with dignity.

“Stop imitating the ideals and opinions of the culture around you, but be inwardly transformed by the Holy Spirit through a total reformation of how you think.”

“This will empower you to discern God’s will as you live a beautiful life, satisfying and perfect in his eyes.
Romans 12:2,” the singer quoted.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

DJ Cuppy finally reacts to Zlatan Ibile’s claims of not knowing who she is

Ladies bare it all in the latest social media dance trend, #Silhouettechallenge…

‘This is shameful’ – Nigerians drag Ultimate love reality show…

Bobrisky gifts a loyal fan N1Million, a phone and an all expense paid trip to…

Watch as BBNaija’s Nengi shows off dance steps as she arrives in Ghana for meet…

Nkechi Blessing takes sister, and her personal photographer on an all expense…

She is your carbon copy – Cute Photos Of Ruth Kadriri’s Daughter Leaves…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Silhouette Challenge: Carry yourself with dignity – Mercy Chinwo to women

Nigerian billionaire, Ned nwoko gifts his Moroccan wife a Rolex wristwatch on…

Silhouette Challenge: Pastor Adeboye reacts to trending nude dance on social…

Silhouette Challenge: reactions as crossdresser James Brown participate (Video)

Mercy Aigbe, Bobrisky reacts as Funke Akindele jumps on the trending silhouette…

She is your carbon copy – Cute Photos Of Ruth Kadriri’s Daughter Leaves…

Regina Daniels Celebrates Co-Wife On Her Birthday

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More