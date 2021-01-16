‘The only thing a man can do to frustrate me’ – Actress Mercy Aigbe opens up

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has opened up on the only thing a man can do to frustrate her.

According to the 43-year-old, the only thing a man can do to frustrate her is by dashing her N10m and blocking me immediately.

Taking to Instagram to make this known, the mother of 2 wrote;

“Abeg someone should come and frustrate me oh! But my own frustration is not 100k matter, just send me 10m pere and block me! Then you will see the meaning of frustration”

See how some of Mercy’s fans reacted to this;

@folakeh_mii wrote “I like this kind of frustration o”

@beccas.fabrics wrote “Honestly Nah this kind frustration I dey pray for but let it like that 10m true true”

@wynyfred wrote “I need this kind of frustration this year ”

@keji_wardrobe wrote “Ahhh please am available o come and frustrate me”

@mayne_barbie wrote “Pls oooooh I need someone to frustrate me”

Via Instagram
