‘This is shameful’ – Nigerians drag Ultimate love reality show co winner, Rosie over recent semi naked photos

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerians on social media have dragged Ultimate love reality show co-winner, Rosemary Afuwape popularly known as Rosie over the recent semi-naked photos she shared on Instagram.

In the photos that were shared by the reality star, she was seen wearing just Bra and Pants with a well-toned body.

Captioning the photos, Rosy wrote;

“I could be your Angel… My struggle in life to lose weight in the right places was a determined goal and decision. ”

See the photos below;

See some comments Rosy’s new photos earned on social media;

@preshys94 wrote “All these things celebrities are doing is shameful, mother of 2 abi 3”

@iamstillhappiness wrote, “You even have mouth to talk so because of this rubbish dat is y u running from husband house a mother of two u are a public toilet now i see the reason u aborted the pregnancy u are a disgrace to human hood get lost..”

@acha_lugo1 wrote “Cover your nakedness biko…You don’t need to post pant and bra for us to know you’ve lost weight..Nudity is tacky!!!!”

@joycemndex wrote, “Wt hppnd 2 Dat matured woman wth dignity?”

@royalgoldcristal wrote “Is this not that Rosie of ultimate love whom I love so much… Pls wats going on here I don’t get it”

@olan4972 wrote “Is it @official_mercyeke that gave you this advice in order to stay relevant? Because this is very shameful see as the hip even bend”

@itzprincessestherumanu wrote “Spoiled woman, this is so shameful, mother of 2 for that matter”

