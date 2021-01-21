Toyin Abraham’s new photo generates comments about her health on social media

A photo of Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, that surfaced on social media has generated lots of comments about her health.

In the photo that was shared by the mother of one, she was seen looking tired, pale, weak and exhausted.

Captioning the photo, Toyin wrote;

“Tired Much”

The caption and the photo, however, raised worried among her fans and they decided to show concern over her health.

See some of their comments below;

@rareweirdbyking_nephertiti wrote “Sorry momma we blow you strength”

@worulecool wrote “Mummy try and rest ooo”

@sg_vibes1 wrote “Sorry my fav.. pls take enough rest”

@_funky11_ wrote “Sorry u need rest dear”

@olalekanoluwanifemi60 wrote “Sister receive ur strength now”

@dairobukola wrote “Awww sorry pls take time off to rest is essential”

@bimboadebayo1 wrote “Before mummy ire could say she’s tired! That means she’s extremely tired! Sry”

@alhajaashabitoyin wrote “Toyin, pls you need some rest. You, ve been working so hard.”

@muh_eenah wrote “Sorry, maybe you should take some rest”

@annesodipe wrote “The joy of the Lord is your strength”

See the photo below;