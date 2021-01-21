TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

24hrs after Omotola was accused of an affair with Oshiomole,…

Police van kill mother, child while chasing suspected yahoo boys…

Watch the moment Donald Trump left the White House for the last…

‘Meeting You On Facebook Wasn’t A Mistake’ – Actor Junior Pope…

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare reveals why she sleeps Naked at…

‘Real men don’t shave their armpits’ –…

Kamala Harris’ husband becomes the first ever “Second…

Nigerian Couple Buys Their First House 2 years After Relocating…

Odunlade Adekola organizes surprise birthday for his alleged side…

Toyin Abraham’s new photo generates comments about her health on social media

Entertainment
By Kafayat

A photo of Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, that surfaced on social media has generated lots of comments about her health.

In the photo that was shared by the mother of one, she was seen looking tired, pale, weak and exhausted.

Captioning the photo, Toyin wrote;

READ ALSO

‘He is too cute’ – Nollywood celebrities…

‘Stagnant fool’ – Nkechi Blessing fights…

“Tired Much”

The caption and the photo, however, raised worried among her fans and they decided to show concern over her health.

See some of their comments below;

@rareweirdbyking_nephertiti wrote “Sorry momma we blow you strength”

@worulecool wrote “Mummy try and rest ooo”

@sg_vibes1 wrote “Sorry my fav.. pls take enough rest”

@_funky11_ wrote “Sorry u need rest dear”

@olalekanoluwanifemi60 wrote “Sister receive ur strength now”

@dairobukola wrote “Awww sorry pls take time off to rest is essential”

@bimboadebayo1 wrote “Before mummy ire could say she’s tired! That means she’s extremely tired! Sry”

@alhajaashabitoyin wrote “Toyin, pls you need some rest. You, ve been working so hard.”

@muh_eenah wrote “Sorry, maybe you should take some rest”

@annesodipe wrote “The joy of the Lord is your strength”

See the photo below;

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

24hrs after Omotola was accused of an affair with Oshiomole, chats between her…

Police van kill mother, child while chasing suspected yahoo boys In Warri…

Watch the moment Donald Trump left the White House for the last time as US…

‘Meeting You On Facebook Wasn’t A Mistake’ – Actor Junior Pope Celebrates His…

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare reveals why she sleeps Naked at night

‘Real men don’t shave their armpits’ – Tiwa…

Kamala Harris’ husband becomes the first ever “Second…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Uche Ogbodo celebrates 2 years of celibacy

“If I Don’t Find Love, I’ll Have My Kids Through Artificial Insemination…

Toyin Abraham’s new photo generates comments about her health on social…

Bobrisky talks about his rumoured fight with Tonto Dikeh

Odunlade Adekola organizes surprise birthday for his alleged side chic, Eniola…

Trump’s Travel Ban On Nigeria, Others Reversed By Biden

Nigerian Couple Buys Their First House 2 years After Relocating To Canada

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More