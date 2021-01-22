Waje unveils new music video ”Best Thing” featuring Ric Hassani and others

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

In what looks like a move to make this year valentine’s day special, Nigerian talented singer Waje on Friday released a video for her song, “Best Thing”.

The video celebrates men who have done well for the people around them.

“Best Thing” video also featured Waje’s rumoured love interest, Ric Hassani.

Others in the video include fashion icon Noble Igwe, comedian Brother Shaggi, media personality Taymesan, and singer Omawunmi.

The Cracker Mallo produced single was earlier on released in December 2020.

Waje in a post via her Instagram handle wrote;

“Yoooooooooo waje is BAE! Giving ideas for valentine since 1920. Well I told you it’s time.”

Watch the full video below;

