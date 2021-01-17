TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“You are a trader, not a CEO” – Nigerian business developer drag people selling gowns and wigs on WhatsApp

Social Media drama
By Olumide

A Nigerian business Developer identified as Omobaabirin Adedotun, in a statement she shared claimed that Nigerians abuse the word, Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

According to Adedotun, individuals who sell cloths, shoes, wigs among others on social media platforms especially WhatsApp, should simply be referred to as traders and not CEO.

She revealed that being a trader doesn’t  take anything from anyone’s entrepreneurship journey.

She wrote;

“Let me say this again. CEO means Chief Executive Officer. For there to be a CHIEF amongst the Officers. It means there must be other Officers. If you are selling Gowns on WhatsApp. You are a Trader. That’s what you are.

“If you are selling Wigs, shoes and the likes on WhatsApp. You are a Trader. That’s what you are. It doesnt take anything from your Enterprenuership Journey but common, we are abusing the word CEO.”

