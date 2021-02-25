Businessman reportedly demolishes house he built for bae after she broke up with him
According to the reports that have gone viral, a businessman has demolished the house he built for his bad after she broke up with him.
According to online user identified with the Twitter handle @THAB4NG, recently claimed that a businessman hired an excavator to demolish a beautiful home he built for his woman.
Sharing the video of the house being demolished, @THAB4NG said the woman broke up with the businessman and the latter decided to destroy the property he built for her.
He captioned the post: ”
A businessman called in an excavator and TLB to demolish a house he built for his girlfriend after she broke up with him.”
😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8WwIbZ36nF
— iType Yenu Nonke ⚪ (@THAB4NG) February 25, 2021
