TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Errant Driver Knocks Police Officer Off A Bridge In Lagos (Video)

‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your…

I’m Still Waiting For My Husband’s Call – Widow Of Flight…

Nkechi Blessing replies Bobrisky, says he has a leaking ass and…

Cardi B excites Nigerians with tweet that seems to be pidgin

I have a sugar mummy who spoils me and calls me when she wants it…

BREAKING: Date And Venue For The Burial Of Victims Of NAF Plane…

It took me 20 minutes to wear this jean despite losing weight…

”Mummy G.O” – Fans react to Nancy Isime’s outfit…

Businessman reportedly demolishes house he built for bae after she broke up with him

Social Media drama
By Olumide
File Photo: Source Google, Excavator

According to the reports that have gone viral, a businessman has demolished the house he built for his bad after she broke up with him.

According to online user identified with the Twitter handle @THAB4NG, recently claimed that a businessman hired an excavator to demolish a beautiful home he built for his woman.

Sharing the video of the house being demolished, @THAB4NG said the woman broke up with the businessman and the latter decided to destroy the property he built for her.

READ ALSO

Woman gives man who asked for her nudes an unexpected…

Man displays Valentine’s gifts he received from his…

See also: BBNaija Ka3na continues to lambaste fan who tattooed her name, despite being suicidal

He captioned the post: ”

A businessman called in an excavator and TLB to demolish a house he built for his girlfriend after she broke up with him.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Errant Driver Knocks Police Officer Off A Bridge In Lagos (Video)

‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your bad…

I’m Still Waiting For My Husband’s Call – Widow Of Flight Sergeant Who Died In…

Nkechi Blessing replies Bobrisky, says he has a leaking ass and that’s why…

Cardi B excites Nigerians with tweet that seems to be pidgin

I have a sugar mummy who spoils me and calls me when she wants it – Joeboy…

BREAKING: Date And Venue For The Burial Of Victims Of NAF Plane Crash Have Been…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘They are crazy’ – Billionaire, Mompha reacts to the fight…

(Photos) Lola Okoye’s father finally laid to rest

Watch as Funmi Awelewa ‘tattoos’ Cristiano Ronaldo on her thigh (Video)

Businessman reportedly demolishes house he built for bae after she broke up with…

BBNaija Ka3na continues to lambaste fan who tattooed her name, despite being…

Nkechi Blessing replies Bobrisky, says he has a leaking ass and that’s why…

‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your bad…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More