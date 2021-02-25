TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Errant Driver Knocks Police Officer Off A Bridge In Lagos (Video)

‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your…

I’m Still Waiting For My Husband’s Call – Widow Of Flight…

Nkechi Blessing replies Bobrisky, says he has a leaking ass and…

Cardi B excites Nigerians with tweet that seems to be pidgin

I have a sugar mummy who spoils me and calls me when she wants it…

BREAKING: Date And Venue For The Burial Of Victims Of NAF Plane…

It took me 20 minutes to wear this jean despite losing weight…

”Mummy G.O” – Fans react to Nancy Isime’s outfit…

BBNaija Ka3na continues to lambaste fan who tattooed her name, despite being suicidal

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Ka3na has continued to lambaste the fan who tattooed her name and decided to commit suicide because she rebuked her for doing such.

Recall that a few hours ago, it as reported that the lady tattooed Ka3na’s name on her body and got rejected by the celebrity. The lady, however, was reported to have taken poison and landed in the hospital.

Reacting to this, Ka3na took to Twitter to condemn the girl again and also to say that she was blackmailing her emotionally by trying to commit suicide.

READ ALSO

‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all…

Drama as Bobrisky ruthlessly drags BBNaija Ka3na, calls her…

In her words;

”I ORIGINALLY WANTED TO REACH OUT TO THE SAID GIRL BUT I DECIDED NOT TO SINCE SHE THOUGHT IT WISE TO GO AGAINST SOMEONE SHE SAID SHE LOVED SO MUCH AND WENT AHEAD TO TATTOO MY NAME ON HER THIGH… AND IN LESS THAN 24Hrs YOU ARE ALREADY GOING AGAINST THE SAID STAR

THANK YOU FOR THE THOUGHT OF TATTING MY NAME ON YOUR PRECIOUS BODY… But that’s all you get for being so desperate as to faking something as deep as SUICIDE. I started life @ 16yrs! I was never desperate!!! My Hard work and CONSISTENCY Brought me this far!

I HAVE MY OFFICIAL LINE ON MY PAGE, DID SHE AT ANY TIME CALL NOR DM ME BEFORE SHARING THE SAID VIDEO AND PICTURE ONLINE?? I FOUND OUT WHEN I STARTED GETTING TAGS FROM BLOGS AND SO I REACTED PUBLICLY AS WELL…???

NO TO EMOTIONAL BLACKMAIL AND CYBER BULLYING.”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Errant Driver Knocks Police Officer Off A Bridge In Lagos (Video)

‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your bad…

I’m Still Waiting For My Husband’s Call – Widow Of Flight Sergeant Who Died In…

Nkechi Blessing replies Bobrisky, says he has a leaking ass and that’s why…

Cardi B excites Nigerians with tweet that seems to be pidgin

I have a sugar mummy who spoils me and calls me when she wants it – Joeboy…

BREAKING: Date And Venue For The Burial Of Victims Of NAF Plane Crash Have Been…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

(Photos) Lola Okoye’s father finally laid to rest

Watch as Funmi Awelewa ‘tattoos’ Cristiano Ronaldo on her thigh (Video)

Businessman reportedly demolishes house he built for bae after she broke up with…

BBNaija Ka3na continues to lambaste fan who tattooed her name, despite being…

Nkechi Blessing replies Bobrisky, says he has a leaking ass and that’s why…

‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your bad…

Errant Driver Knocks Police Officer Off A Bridge In Lagos (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More