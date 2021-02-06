TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Cristiano Ronaldo pens emotional message to fans as he marks his 36th birthday

Sport
By Olumide

Portugal international and Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo also known as CR7 has penned an emotional message for his fans on his 36th birthday.

Ronaldo in a long message via his Instagram account appreciated fans for the support given to him.

36 years old, unbelievable! It feels like it all started yesterday, but this journey is already full of adventures and stories to remember by. My first ball, my first team, my first goal… Time flies!

From Madeira to Lisbon, from Lisbon to Manchester, from Manchester to Madrid, from Madrid to Turim, but above all, from the bottom of my heart to the world… I’ve given everything I could, I never held back and I’ve allways tried to deliver the best possible version of me. In return, you gave me your love and admiration, your presence and your unconditional support. And for that, I’ll never be able to thank you enough. I couldn’t have done without you.

As I celebrate my 36th birthday and my 20th year as a professional footballer, I’m sorry that I can’t promise you 20 more years of this. But what I can promise you, is that as long as I keep going, you’ll never receive less than 100% from me!

Thank you once again for all your support and for your kind messages and initiatives during this day. It means a lot to me and you all have a special place in my heart.

