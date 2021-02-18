Davido and BBNaija Nengi unfollow each other on Instagram, Nigerians react

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational singer, Davido and BBNaija Nengi have got people talking on social media after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Recall that Davido featured the Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate in his latest music video, ‘JOWO’.

According to Nengi, the ‘Omobabaolowo’ crooner approached her on Twitter to ask her to feature in his music video which she agreed to.

How their relationship went sour has however remained a mystery to most people.

See some of the reactions this generated on Instagram.

@suasanpeters89 wrote “The real gist is oga just knack small, then hanty wants to feel like a boss to the extent of attacking Chioma, Chioma be the real assurance! You can’t reap where you did not sow! Next time know whom you open your door to @thechefchi God has vindicated you! Enjoy your peaceful home”

@samawati_blue wrote “Something fishy. Someone was used and dumped”

@demanze001 wrote “nobody above blocking & unfollowing. She was paid to feature on Jowo just like RMD… no time”

Via Instagram
