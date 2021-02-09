Don’t stress over post-baby body, instead love yourself -Jojo, Craze Clown’s fiancée to women (Photos)
Jojo, fiancée of social media made comedian Craze Clown, who recently welcome a baby some weeks ago has shared a photo of her post-baby body.
The new mother who shared the photo encouraged women to love their bodies as she revealed that she’s 7 weeks post-partum.
She captioned the photo:
“7 weeks postpartum and thought to share where I’m at postbaby. It sure is incredible what the woman body can do and I’m so grateful!. For all mothers out there, always remember what your body went through for nine months and be proud.
Don’t stress over post baby body, instead love yourself, your marks, the pigmentation and your baby because you are beautiful just the way you are
#bodypositive #postpartum #stretchmarks”
