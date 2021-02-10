Drama as a man takes back the TV and decoder he bought for a lady after they broke up (Video)

A video has gone viral on social media which showed the moment a man collected the TV and decoder he bought for his girlfriend after they broke up.

The lady could be seen in the video begging the man who pushed her aside as he took off with the TV and decoder in his hands not listening to her plea.

The video has sparked different reactions online as many were opposed to the decision taken by the man.

Watch the video below;

This is coming a few days to this year’s valentine day which is also known as Lovers Day and is celebrated on the 14th of February every year.