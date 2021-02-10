TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Here is how much Destiny Etiko gets paid Per Movie when she is a…

How Destiny Etiko’s alleged sugar daddy reportedly paid…

How will you disgrace your husband like this? – Fans react…

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo opens up on who the father of his…

Thank you for loving a gangster like me – Jnr Pope hails wife

‘My legs & feet are swollen’ – Kemi…

Housemaid Caught Using Her Urine To Prepare Food For Her Madam…

“I am off the market” – Actor Nkubi says, shares…

Don’t stress over post-baby body, instead love yourself…

Drama as a man takes back the TV and decoder he bought for a lady after they broke up (Video)

Social Media drama
By Olumide

A video has gone viral on social media which showed the moment a man collected the TV and decoder he bought for his girlfriend after they broke up.

The lady could be seen in the video begging the man who pushed her aside as he took off with the TV and decoder in his hands not listening to her plea.

The video has sparked different reactions online as many were opposed to the decision taken by the man.

READ ALSO

Drama as three women find out they’re all dating the…

Wife tells husband to take children as his after DNA…

See also: BBNaija Laycon’s reality show titled ‘I Am Laycon’ to commence tomorrow (Photo)

Watch the video below;

This is coming a few days to this year’s valentine day which is also known as Lovers Day and is celebrated on the 14th of February every year.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Here is how much Destiny Etiko gets paid Per Movie when she is a lead role

How Destiny Etiko’s alleged sugar daddy reportedly paid bloggers to…

How will you disgrace your husband like this? – Fans react to photo shared…

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo opens up on who the father of his daughter is

Thank you for loving a gangster like me – Jnr Pope hails wife

‘My legs & feet are swollen’ – Kemi Olunloyo cries out…

Housemaid Caught Using Her Urine To Prepare Food For Her Madam (VIDEO)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Ini Edo reveals the secret to her glowing brown skin and young look

‘My Husband Wants Me To Do Anal Intercourse With Him Or He Calls Off The…

Man Gifts New Keke To A Bike Rider Who Sometimes Carried Him On Credit During…

Nigerian Lady’s new Mercedes Benz Worth ₦9m Burnt To Ashes 5 hours After She…

Actress, Nkechi Blessing shares hot, breathtaking photos ahead of her 32nd…

Drama as a man takes back the TV and decoder he bought for a lady after they…

BBNaija Laycon’s reality show titled ‘I Am Laycon’ to commence…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More