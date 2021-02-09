TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How will you disgrace your husband like this? – Fans react…

Toyin Abraham lists the names of some Nollywood actresses that…

(Video) Davido opens up on his mental status, says he is mad

Actress, Funke Akindele reacts to Mercy Aigbe’s new Range…

“Waiting for menopause, this pain is unbearable” – Yvonne…

Oritsefemi’s wife, Nabila announces search for the lady who…

‘You look like Number 1’ – Fans react as Toyin…

Oil & Gas businessman Tein Jack-Rich reacts to allegation…

“Mercy and Iyabo can never fight” – Mercy…

Drama as three women find out they’re all dating the same man after one of them celebrated him on Twitter

Social Media drama
By Olumide

Three women were left in shock after they found out that they were in a relationship with the same man after one celebrated him on Twitter.

According to the post which has gone viral on social media, the man who met and started dating at least 3 women on Twitter was exposed after one of the women celebrated him on the platform.

It all started when one woman shared photos of her and her man and wrote, “We met on Twitter.”

READ ALSO

Wife tells husband to take children as his after DNA…

Drama as man reportedly drags lady to court over N5k after…

See also: After coming out as gay, controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu reveals intention to join Anambra Governorship race

Then another woman wrote, “So did we.”

Then a third woman also shared the picture she had with the same man.

This has left different reactions on social media.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How will you disgrace your husband like this? – Fans react to photo shared…

Toyin Abraham lists the names of some Nollywood actresses that get paid in…

(Video) Davido opens up on his mental status, says he is mad

Actress, Funke Akindele reacts to Mercy Aigbe’s new Range Rover SUV gift,…

“Waiting for menopause, this pain is unbearable” – Yvonne Jegede reveals

Oritsefemi’s wife, Nabila announces search for the lady who came to their…

‘You look like Number 1’ – Fans react as Toyin Abraham shares…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Drama as three women find out they’re all dating the same man after one of…

After coming out as gay, controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu reveals intention to…

Thank you for loving a gangster like me – Jnr Pope hails wife

“Keep it off social media if you want it to work” – Tamar Braxton advises lovers

I had to wait 7 years before God gave me a child – Etinosa Idemudia

Wife tells husband to take children as his after DNA confirmed they belong to…

Oil & Gas businessman Tein Jack-Rich reacts to allegation that he bought…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More