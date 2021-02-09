Drama as three women find out they’re all dating the same man after one of them celebrated him on Twitter

Three women were left in shock after they found out that they were in a relationship with the same man after one celebrated him on Twitter.

According to the post which has gone viral on social media, the man who met and started dating at least 3 women on Twitter was exposed after one of the women celebrated him on the platform.

It all started when one woman shared photos of her and her man and wrote, “We met on Twitter.”

See also: After coming out as gay, controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu reveals intention to join Anambra Governorship race

Then another woman wrote, “So did we.”

Then a third woman also shared the picture she had with the same man.

This has left different reactions on social media.