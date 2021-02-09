After coming out as gay, controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu reveals intention to join Anambra Governorship race

After coming out as gay a few weeks ago, controversial Nollywood actor Uche Mduagwu has disclosed his ambition to join the race to become the next governor of Anambra in 2021.

The actor took to his page to share a graphics design of him wearing a white brassier and campaigning for himself.

He disclosed his intentions for vying for the seat of governorship in a post he shared.

“Ever since a gay supporter governor left Anambra Government house corruption swim freely that’s why I will be running for governor come November 2021 let’s make Anambra great we should not allow Fulani herdsmen rubbish our farmers we need agriculture for progress,” he wrote.