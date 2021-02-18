TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s birthday…

Pastor Essa Ogorry who refused to wed couple for arriving late is…

Tonto Dikeh surprises her son, King Andre by gifting him a real…

(Video) Toyin Abraham pays Mercy Johnson a visit at her home,…

Watch as Tonto Dikeh speaks on her ex-husband, Olakunle…

Popular blogger calls out Mide Martins for allegedly abandoning…

Couple tie the knot years after walking down the aisle as ring…

Uche Maduagwu applauds Rosy Meurer, says its an achievement…

Alleged husband snatcher, Rosy Meurer insists she wasn’t…

Jeff Bezos overtakes Elon Musk as world richest man

News
By Olumide

Amazon boss, Jeff Bezos has once again been named the world’s richest person after Tesla shares fell,     resulting in a slight erosion in Elon Musk’ wealth.

According to CNN reports, Tesla shares were down 2.4 per cent on Tuesday and Musk lost $4.6 billion, slipping to the second position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 wealthiest people.

Bezos returned as the world’s richest man with a net worth of $191.2 billion.

READ ALSO

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO after 26 years at the…

Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become the richest person…

Last month, Musk became the world’s richest person, as his net worth crossed $185 billion after Tesla’s share price increased.

He took the top spot from Bezos, who had held it since 2017.

Tesla has surged in value this year, and hit a market value of $700 billion last month, making the electric car maker worth more than Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, GM and Ford combined.

Musk’s net worth increased by more than $150 billion and Tesla’s share price surged a massive 743 per cent last year.

Tesla last week announced it has invested $1.5 billion in the Bitcoin cryptocurrency.

The announcement led to a surge in the price of one Bitcoin, that has even surpassed $50,000 per coin.

Tesla said it will also “begin accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future.” After vouching for Bitcoin, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now said that if major Dogecoin cryptocurrency holders sell their coins, he will give them his full support.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s birthday message to Tonto…

Pastor Essa Ogorry who refused to wed couple for arriving late is dead

Tonto Dikeh surprises her son, King Andre by gifting him a real…

(Video) Toyin Abraham pays Mercy Johnson a visit at her home, reveals the…

Watch as Tonto Dikeh speaks on her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill’s…

Popular blogger calls out Mide Martins for allegedly abandoning the last child…

Couple tie the knot years after walking down the aisle as ring bearer and flower…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

t BBNaija’s Vee meets her idol, Naomi Campbell(Video)

Jeff Bezos overtakes Elon Musk as world richest man

My bum is natural – Omawumi reveals

People in Texas now forced to poop in nylon bags as power outage caused by a…

High school student allegedly tries to shoot teacher for cutting her dyed hair…

Woman gives man who asked for her nudes an unexpected response (Screenshot)

Nigerian woman welcomes sextuplets after twins (Photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More