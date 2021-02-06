Lupita Nyong’o participates in Wizkid’s Joro Challenge (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Hollywood actress, Lupita Nyong’o has participated in the Joro Challenge which has been on since 2019.

Joro is a song by Nigerian superstar, Ayo Wizkid Balogun while the challenge was started by DJ Tunez.

Since 2019, Wizkid’s fans have been jumping on the Joro Challenge however it looks like it is not yet over.

Lupita Nyong’o who shared the video via her social media handle captioned it “very late to the party but I brought my juice.”

Watch the video below;

The video has gone viral on social media with many Nigerians hailing her and calling her the ‘Black Panther ‘ lady owing to her role in the movie.

Lupita Nyong’o is a Kenyan-Mexican actress. The daughter of Kenyan politician Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o and Dorothy Ogada Buyu, Nyong’o was born in Mexico City, where her father was teaching, and was raised in Kenya from age one.

