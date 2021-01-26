‘I don’t want my children to emulate me’ – Wizkid

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

In a virtual chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, sensational Nigerian singer, Wizkid disclosed that he does not want any of his children to emulate him.

According to Wizkid, although he wants to raise great amazing men, he also wants his children to grow up, understand life and be themselves without emulating him.

In his words;

“First of all, it’s a crazy generation we’re living in, and as time goes by as they are exposed to everything. So it is very, very important to let my kids understand life and understand themselves. “I wouldn’t want them to emulate me, be even better human beings. That is my own important role to be able to raise great, amazing human beings, man. But I mean from the soul, cause whenever I meet a great person, I’m happy. Like I feel I go out and like there’s a whole lot of us around. Do you feel me? So I would just want to always in the midst of everything, in the midst of the madness, in the midst of how fast the world is growing as I would just always want my kids to stay true to that. Just by me just staying true to who I am, so yeah,”.

Speaking further, about his love for music, the 30-year-old said he listens to every song that comes his way. He said music is life.

“I listen to everything, man. You’d be shocked. I listen to everything, everything that comes out I’ll listen. I listen, man, everything, everything I listen to because… As I said, music is life and I stay, sleep, eat music, that’s in anything I do. So. Yeah. I listen to everything, man. I will get down so like… You think about it, anything you can imagine I listen to.’ Wizkid explained

Via Kemi Filani News
