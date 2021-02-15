Mercy Eke poses with two Hermes bags she got as Valentine gifts from her man

BBNaija Pepper Dem season winner, Mercy Eke, in the mood for valentine’s day celebration shared a picture of her striking a pose with two Hermes bags she received from her man, Mr Montana as her Valentine gifts.

Mercy Eke shared the photo on her G page as she appreciated her man for the gift.

”I love that feeling of being in love, the effect of having butterflies when you wake up in the morning. Thank you baby for the gifts @official_mrmontana”she wrote

In another report, Mercy Eke also shared a valentine based theme photo on social media.

Mercy Eke wrote: Happy valentine’s day🥰 Elegance is when the inside is as beautiful as the outside.

