TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react as another mother of two tattoos Bobrisky’s…

After apologising to Cuppy, Davido’s PA, Israel sends a message…

Watch as protester runs for his life as police attempt to arrest…

Singer, Peter of Psquare allegedly involved in a cheating scandal…

We are all one – Mr Macaroni speaks after release

Actress, Eniola Badmus mourns her mother

Dbanj buy his wife a Range Rover SUV worth N30million as…

“Everything I do, I do for you” – Nengi remembers mum 5 years…

“Peaceful protest is a human right”- Rihanna backs…

Mercy Eke poses with two Hermes bags she got as Valentine gifts from her man

Entertainment
By Olumide

BBNaija Pepper Dem season winner, Mercy Eke, in the mood for valentine’s day celebration shared a picture of her striking a pose with two Hermes bags she received from her man, Mr Montana as her Valentine gifts. 

Mercy Eke shared the photo on her    G page as she appreciated her man for the gift.

”I love that feeling of being in love, the effect of having butterflies when you wake up in the morning.

Thank you baby for the gifts @official_mrmontana”she wrote

READ ALSO

“Everything I do, I do for you” – Nengi remembers mum 5…

BBNaija’s Ka3na dragged for saying SARS is the least…

See the post below;

In another report, Mercy Eke also shared a valentine based theme photo on social media.

Mercy Eke wrote: Happy valentine’s day🥰 Elegance is when the inside is as beautiful as the outside.

See the post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react as another mother of two tattoos Bobrisky’s full photo on…

After apologising to Cuppy, Davido’s PA, Israel sends a message to Femi Otedola

Watch as protester runs for his life as police attempt to arrest him at the…

Singer, Peter of Psquare allegedly involved in a cheating scandal with Ugandan…

We are all one – Mr Macaroni speaks after release

Actress, Eniola Badmus mourns her mother

Dbanj buy his wife a Range Rover SUV worth N30million as Valentine gift

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Mercy Eke poses with two Hermes bags she got as Valentine gifts from her man

BBNaija’s Kiddwaya bags endorsement deal with Durex condom

Anita Joseph and husband celebrate their first wedding anniversary with new…

Husband gets pictures of girls he’s liked on Instagram as Valentine’s day gift…

Nicki Minaj’s dad killed in hit-and-run accident

Popular stylist, Toyin Lawani proposed to by her lover on Valentine’s day…

DJ Cuppy and Fireboy DML go romantic ahead of release of new music video (Photo)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More