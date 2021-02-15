Mrs Churchill: Tonto Dikeh ex-husband confirms marriage to Rosy Meurer

Olakunle Churchill, ex-husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has confirmed his marriage to actress Rosy Meurer.

Churchill on Monday shared Rosy’s pictures on Instagram to celebrate her birthday.

“A special sunrise, on this precious day, a great woman was born. During my hard times when depression would have taken the better part of me, you were my bedrock. When it was like the whole world was against me, you stood by me, even took some missiles because of me.

“When I thought I lost it all, you encouraged me to hope on God that he will give me back all l have lost. Happy birthday Mrs Churchill.

Rosy replied saying, “Aww thank you so much. I appreciate you always. We thank God and I’ve never doubted you.”

