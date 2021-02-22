My own award – BBNaija’s Tobi Bakre finally shows off his woman (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tobi Bakre has decided to show off his woman, Anu Oladosu, months after it was rumoured that they were dating.

Tobi Bakre who has been consistent after his participation in the BBNaija shoe wX at some points rumoured to be dating fellow reality star Cee-C.

Tobi Bakre has now finally shown the whole world what his fiancee looks like and she is beautiful.

The talented actor and brand influencer was one of the top personalities that graced the 14th Headies Awards show which took place last night in Lagos and he was in attendance with her.

He shared the photo via Instagram and captioned it ‘My own award o, see as woman fine.’