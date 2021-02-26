New mom, Adesua Etomi makes first appearance since childbirth

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Nollywood actress and latest mom of one, Adesua Etomi has shared new photos of her for the first time following the birth of her son Zaiah with her husband, Banky W.

Recall that Banky W and Adesua who got married in 2017, revealed that they welcomed their child four weeks ago before they made it public.

The announcement saw the couple trend on Nigerian Twitter for hours, as many Nigerians congratulated and applauded the couple for keeping their lifestyle private.

Sharing the photo which was from her birthday outing with her husband, Banky W, the mother of one wrote;

Words will never be enough. Thank you Papa Z for my birthday surprise @bankywellington and shoutout to @tumsocials for helping him pull it off. Y’all are the BEST. Last but not the least, thank you, everyone. God bless you all. Had the best day. Mama Z

