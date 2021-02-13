TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

DJ Cuppy responds to a troll who mocked her over her ‘big’ tummy

Nigerians blast Tope Alabi for signing an endorsement deal with a…

Valentine: Cardi B replies those dragging her for buying her man…

‘I no be your mate, I was gay before you were Born’…

Davido, Zlatan react to Israel DMW’s apology to DJ Cuppy

After apologising to Cuppy, Davido’s PA, Israel sends a message…

Make the move if you want a kiss from me – BBNaija’s…

Valentine: BBNaija’s Nina Ivy gets N872,000 worth of bags…

Ned Nwoko raises alarm over alleged plot to assassinate him

Oganisers of BBNaija speak on audition for season 6

EntertainmentBig Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide
BBNaija

The organisers of the popular reality show BBNaija in a recent statement have cleared the air over reports that auditioning for the next edition has begun.

MultiChoice Nigeria (DSTV) in a statement on its verified Twitter handle on Saturday, advised Nigerians to ignore ongoing calls for auditions for BBNaija season 6.

“Our attention has been drawn to a call for auditions for Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6.

READ ALSO

Make the move if you want a kiss from me –…

Valentine: BBNaija’s Nina Ivy gets N872,000 worth of…

“Please note that this report is false and members of the public are called to ignore this misleading information,” the statement read.

They further disclosed that detailed information would be made public through credible platforms and official social media handles at the appointed time.

“We have not announced the next edition of BBNaija. As always, we will keep our customers and fans of the show notified through our official social media handles and other credible news platforms,” it said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

DJ Cuppy responds to a troll who mocked her over her ‘big’ tummy

Nigerians blast Tope Alabi for signing an endorsement deal with a real estate…

Valentine: Cardi B replies those dragging her for buying her man a Lamborghini

‘I no be your mate, I was gay before you were Born’ – Drama as…

Davido, Zlatan react to Israel DMW’s apology to DJ Cuppy

After apologising to Cuppy, Davido’s PA, Israel sends a message to Femi Otedola

Make the move if you want a kiss from me – BBNaija’s Wathoni

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Watch as protester runs for his life as police attempt to arrest him at the…

Oganisers of BBNaija speak on audition for season 6

After apologising to Cuppy, Davido’s PA, Israel sends a message to Femi Otedola

Watch as heavily pregnant Nigerian lady drags man on streets of Europe for…

Teni reveals she would love to work with this veteran musician

I am on a weight loss journey for certain reasons – Ronke Oshodi Oke opens…

Valentine: Cardi B replies those dragging her for buying her man a Lamborghini

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More