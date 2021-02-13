Oganisers of BBNaija speak on audition for season 6

The organisers of the popular reality show BBNaija in a recent statement have cleared the air over reports that auditioning for the next edition has begun.

MultiChoice Nigeria (DSTV) in a statement on its verified Twitter handle on Saturday, advised Nigerians to ignore ongoing calls for auditions for BBNaija season 6.

“Our attention has been drawn to a call for auditions for Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6.

“Please note that this report is false and members of the public are called to ignore this misleading information,” the statement read.

They further disclosed that detailed information would be made public through credible platforms and official social media handles at the appointed time.

“We have not announced the next edition of BBNaija. As always, we will keep our customers and fans of the show notified through our official social media handles and other credible news platforms,” it said.