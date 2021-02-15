‘Only God can judge’ – Rosy Meurer replies those criticizing her for marrying Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill

Nollywood actress, Rosaline Ufuoma Meurer popularly known as Rosy Meurer has replied those criticizing her for getting married to Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, after denying being in a relationship with him several times.

This comes after the bashing Rosy earned online after Church revealed that he was officially married to her. According to some social media users, Rosy and Olakunle made Tonto Dikeh look crazy when she came out to accuse both of them of dating.

Taking to Instagram to reply her critics, the alleged ‘mum to be’ wrote;

“Thank God say man no be God… #Only God can Judge”

See how some social media users reacted to Rosy’s reply

@mbah1389 wrote “Shameless woman what goes around comes around. Hope ure happy now.”

@adaobobo wrote “This particular relationship will end in tears, yes that’s the judgement dear”

@chocolate__smoothie wrote “don’t involve God in this…you were sleeping with someone’s husband and you denied it with your full chest, lol”

@bet_herbalskincare wrote “You spoilt someone’s happiness aunty rose. God no go judge you, he will just flog you well well oniranu”