TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react as another mother of two tattoos Bobrisky’s…

Watch as protester runs for his life as police attempt to arrest…

Singer, Peter of Psquare allegedly involved in a cheating scandal…

We are all one – Mr Macaroni speaks after release

Lady allegedly runs mad as boyfriend proposes to her on…

Dbanj buy his wife a Range Rover SUV worth N30million as…

Actress, Eniola Badmus mourns her mother

Bobrisky shares adorable photo of himself kissing his billionaire…

Mrs Churchill: Tonto Dikeh ex-husband confirms marriage to Rosy…

‘Only God can judge’ – Rosy Meurer replies those criticizing her for marrying Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Rosaline Ufuoma Meurer popularly known as Rosy Meurer has replied those criticizing her for getting married to Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, after denying being in a relationship with him several times.

This comes after the bashing Rosy earned online after Church revealed that he was officially married to her. According to some social media users, Rosy and Olakunle made Tonto Dikeh look crazy when she came out to accuse both of them of dating.

Taking to Instagram to reply her critics, the alleged ‘mum to be’ wrote;

READ ALSO

Mrs Churchill: Tonto Dikeh ex-husband confirms marriage to…

‘Your money is not enough for me to open my…

“Thank God say man no be God… #Only God can Judge”

See how some social media users reacted to Rosy’s reply

@mbah1389 wrote “Shameless woman what goes around comes around. Hope ure happy now.”

@adaobobo wrote “This particular relationship will end in tears, yes that’s the judgement dear”

@chocolate__smoothie wrote “don’t involve God in this…you were sleeping with someone’s husband and you denied it with your full chest, lol”

@bet_herbalskincare wrote “You spoilt someone’s happiness aunty rose. God no go judge you, he will just flog you well well oniranu”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react as another mother of two tattoos Bobrisky’s full photo on…

Watch as protester runs for his life as police attempt to arrest him at the…

Singer, Peter of Psquare allegedly involved in a cheating scandal with Ugandan…

We are all one – Mr Macaroni speaks after release

Lady allegedly runs mad as boyfriend proposes to her on Val’s Day (Video)

Dbanj buy his wife a Range Rover SUV worth N30million as Valentine gift

Actress, Eniola Badmus mourns her mother

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘Only God can judge’ – Rosy Meurer replies those criticizing…

Lady allegedly runs mad as boyfriend proposes to her on Val’s Day (Video)

Court Sentences Ex-SARS Officer To Death For Killing Businessman, Stealing N3m

Bobrisky shares adorable photo of himself kissing his billionaire boyfriend on…

Mrs Churchill: Tonto Dikeh ex-husband confirms marriage to Rosy Meurer

Mercy Eke poses with two Hermes bags she got as Valentine gifts from her man

BBNaija’s Kiddwaya bags endorsement deal with Durex condom

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More