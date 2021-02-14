TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

DJ Cuppy responds to a troll who mocked her over her ‘big’ tummy

Valentine: Cardi B replies those dragging her for buying her man…

Nigerians react as another mother of two tattoos Bobrisky’s…

After apologising to Cuppy, Davido’s PA, Israel sends a message…

‘I no be your mate, I was gay before you were Born’…

Singer, Peter of Psquare allegedly involved in a cheating scandal…

Watch as protester runs for his life as police attempt to arrest…

Make the move if you want a kiss from me – BBNaija’s…

Watch as heavily pregnant Nigerian lady drags man on streets of…

Policeman allegedly attempts to arrest two ladies talking about #OccupyLekkiTollgate in public bus (Video)

News
By San

A Twitter user has shared the story of some police officers who allegedly attempted to arrest them for tongue-lashing men of the police force who arrested #OccupyLekkiTollgate protesters.

One of the ladies @Stargious, wrote

”This happened today, a police officer said we were insulting him earlier this evening because we were talking about the protests and how @mrmacaronii and others have been treated badly by the @PoliceNG.

READ ALSO

What Happened At Lekki Toll Gate Was Started By Professor…

Mr Macaroni And other #OccupyLekkiTollgate Protesters…

We didn’t even realize he was on the same bus till my friend got down and he Held her and said we would have to come down and follow him to the station for just talking (since when did they take away our freedom of speech?) This man called other police officers standing at the Maryland busstop and they all came around to further harass us.

He was going to break my phone so I stopped recording, nd we literally had 2 apologize for talking. In Nigeria, we had to apologize for just talking about the #EndSARS and #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest, we were not even actively involved o. May God strengthen all Nigerians.

I’m sorry I didn’t mention earlier that the bystanders were actually the ones who started begging all the police officers on our behalf and also stopped them from taking the 3 of us to the cell tonight. Also they were more than 10 officers there..he wasn’t alone.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

DJ Cuppy responds to a troll who mocked her over her ‘big’ tummy

Valentine: Cardi B replies those dragging her for buying her man a Lamborghini

Nigerians react as another mother of two tattoos Bobrisky’s full photo on…

After apologising to Cuppy, Davido’s PA, Israel sends a message to Femi Otedola

‘I no be your mate, I was gay before you were Born’ – Drama as…

Singer, Peter of Psquare allegedly involved in a cheating scandal with Ugandan…

Watch as protester runs for his life as police attempt to arrest him at the…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Valentine: Any lady not satisfied with flowers & chocolates not a wife…

Policeman allegedly attempts to arrest two ladies talking about…

We are all one – Mr Macaroni speaks after release

“Peaceful protest is a human right”- Rihanna backs Lekki protesters

What Happened At Lekki Toll Gate Was Started By Professor Yemi Osinbajo” – Aisha…

BBNaija’s Ka3na dragged for saying SARS is the least of Nigeria’s…

‘Our Government Forgives Those Who Wield AK47s But Criminalised Those Who…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More