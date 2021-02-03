‘So Beautiful’ – Nigerians react as Paul Okoye of Psquare flaunts the interior of his mighty livingroom

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerians on social media have stormed the comment section of sensational singer, Paul Okoye of Psquare to react to the photo of the sitting room he shared on Instagram.

In the photo, the 39-year-old was seen relaxing in his very comfortable good-looking living room.

Captioning the photo, the father of 3 wrote;

“Not chilling ….. just thinking and calculating ….”

See the photo of the living room below;

See how some of Paul‘s fans reacted to this;

@mccharleneofficial wrote “Wahala fo who no get big house ooh”

@eroninidaniel wrote “2 days for this crib won’t be bad oh…So beautiful”

@seraphicprincess wrote “Uncle you are actually chilling. See remote for your hand”

@scarzfaceofficial wrote “See mansion”

@essoelaba wrote “King of money”

@iamonuhissytex wrote “Calculating wif all this money???…. Bro chill well oo. No stress your brain again”

Via instagram
