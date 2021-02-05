‘Stop slut-shaming gay men’ – Nigerian Gay right activist, Bisi Alimi cries out

Popular Gay activist, Bisi Alimi has cried out to Nigerians to stop slut-shaming gay men.

According to the 46-year-old, Nigerians need to stop condemning, policing, slut-shaming gay men because of who they are.

Taking to Twitter to make this known, Bisi Alimi wrote;

“We need to stop slut-shaming gay men… We need to stop policing the bodies of gay men… We need to stop moralising sex…

We need to stop conforming to heteronormative moral idealism…Be naked! Be sexual! Be sensual! Be you! Your queerness is valid!”

Some Nigerians on social media have reacted to this and expressed their thoughts.

See some of their comments below;

@angel_akagbobi wrote “Stop forcing us to accept you. We don’t want to accept your beliefs. Just get out”

@briannelson662 wrote “@proud_lyfeminist e no go better for you people, they need to start arresting all LGBT family until it’s legal…Nonsense”

@mhizberry111 wrote “You sell your yansh give oyinbo because of green card”

@adebenson121 wrote “@proud_lyfeminist take your time ooo we said we don’t want you to want to force rubbish on us waitin self”

@oj_thosine wrote “Now wey all of una don turn gay finish……..na who we wan marry”