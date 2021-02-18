‘The young man is made for life’ – Reactions as Tonto Dikeh’s son, King Andre receives acres of land as birthday gift

Some social media users have reacted to the gift Tonto Dikeh’s son received on his birthday.

This comes after the actress took to Instagram to announce that her son was given 2 acres of land for his birthday.

In her words;

“‘ANDRE IS NOW THE YOUNGEST CASHEW PLANTATION OWNER COURTESY OF A BIRTHDAY GIFT FROM UMERA FARM… In commemoration of King Andre’s 5th birthday yesterday, @umera.ng with her NUTTY PARK INVESTMENT has presented a certificate which certifies @kingandre_dikeh as their youngest farmer and proud owner of 2 Acres of Cashew Plantation in their site situated at Ogbomoso in Oyo State which is a gift from them to kingy…

This is indeed a lifetime investment and a great economic birthday gift to Andre my son. Congratulations to you SONSHINE King Andre Dikeh… AND THANK YOU FOR THIS AMAZING GIFT @umera.ng @mrspreneur I AM INDEED SHORT OF WORDS…GOD BLESS YOUR CROPS, LIVESTOCK, STAFFS, IDEAS, PROJECTS, FAMILIES AND ALL YOU OUT YOUR HANDS TO DO… I AM GRATEFUL, STILL COMING TO GET MINE”

See some of the reactions this generated below;

@olis_deinfante wrote “The Young Man is set for Life… Thanks, Mami”

@beautyish_hairs wrote “2 acres of land for dash? Omg congrats oh”

@callmekingjosh wrote “He already has a solid foundation… don’t do aww aww here do same for your kids”

@preciousmorshe wrote, “Abeg Na me first talk oh I wanna be your in-law because the guy is already made, I don book oh for my daughter @tontolet”

@commonsensenocommonoh wrote “This is actually how you create generational wealth! Starting early…good job ma’am!!!”