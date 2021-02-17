Tonto Dikeh surprises her son, King Andre by gifting him a real ‘STAR’ for his 5th birthday

Nollywood actress cum entrepreneur, Tonto Dikeh has surprised her son by buying him a real ‘STAR’ for his 5th birthday today.

According to the 35-year-old, she ran out of ideas on what to buy her son because he has everything already, hence the reason she decided to get him something extraordinary.

Narrating what inspired the ‘STAR’ gift, the proud mum wrote;

“This year I thought hard on what to give my baby as A signature 5year birthday gift, I mean he has everything I could ever dream of for any kid.

-Good Education

-Great insurances

-Great Savings/Checking Accounts

-A luxurious pimped Mercedes Viano (Birthday Gift)

-Good citizenship

-Amazing 7bedroom home in his Name(Birthday Gift)

-Good business(A farm and A Ranch)

-Amazing investment/shares etc

As I closed my eyes one night, all I could see were stars…THEN THE GIFT CAME TO ME, I saw it, I virtualized it, fascinated about it, Then surfed the net for it…I found/contacted an amazing company who helps individuals …PURCHASE/REGISTER/NAME…A REAL-LIFE STAR UP IN THE SKY.

BOOM …I BOUGHT MY BABY A STAR…I MEAN A REAL-LIFE STAR IN THE SKY…I AM PROUD TO SAY I BOUGHT MY BABY THE WORLD…@kingandre_dikeh”