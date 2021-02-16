Uche Maduagwu applauds Rosy Meurer, says its an achievement getting married to Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill

Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu has applauded Rosy Meurer on her marriage to former P.A, Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

According to Uche, it is an achievement for Rosy to go from being a P.A to becoming a wife, adding that she was destined to be with Churchill.

He, however, warned those criticising and shaming Rosy for her decision to settle with Churchill.

Watch his video below;

Recall that a few hours ago, Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill disclosed in his birthday message to Rosy that she is officially his wife.

“A special sunrise, on this precious day, a great woman was born. During my hard times when depression would have taken the better part of me, you were my bedrock. When it was like the whole world was against me, you stood by me, even took some missiles because of me.

“When I thought I lost it all, you encouraged me to hope on God that he will give me back all l have lost. Happy birthday Mrs Churchill. Olakunle Churchill wrote.