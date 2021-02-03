Veteran singer, Yinka Davies loses her first child

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Veteran Nigerian singer, Yinka Davies has lost her son, Jeremiah who was 27 years old.

According to the reports, Jeremiah died last Friday, January 29, after a long battle with Autoimmune blood tissue disorder and had been in and out of the hospital in the last 10 months.

The grieving mum shared the sad news of his demise on Instagram

Nigerian rapper, Biglo is dead

Nigerian father insists on investigating the of death of his…

”Fun-50
For those who held you in their hearts,
Those you waved at on your strolls,
For those who cried the tears they couldn’t hold back,
Cos you are no more here,

For those who washed you when you were weak,
Those who were scared to see you ill,
For those who thought you madly stubborn cos you,
Wouldn’t take another pill

I salute them all, who shared you with me,
Paying for your bills,
Calling on others to give their dimes,
I appreciate the toils and tears and
All the memories you left for
Them

Leaving only me”

 

