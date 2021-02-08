(Video) Davido opens up on his mental status, says he is mad

Multiple award-winning talented singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has opened up on his mental status and that of other Nigerians.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the father of three was heard lamenting about how the recent happenings in the past one year have tampered with the mental health of many people including him.

According to the 28-year-old, everyone including him is mad.

“Between this year and last year, everybody don craze including me … Everybody don mad, me sef I dey inside”.

@oficial_dancembars wrote “Me no dey inside oohhh. People wey normal na just 2 we be. Me and one other person wey I no Sabi”

@_nikkyoflagos wrote “Thank God he added himself”

@mohnioluwa wrote “People wey normal for Nigeria no reach 5 and I dy among them”

@oluwatosinn23 wrote “I swear he’s dammm right”

@alhaja_asiyatlawal wrote “U don mad but thank God say u no enter market”