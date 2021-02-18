Woman gives man who asked for her nudes an unexpected response (Screenshot)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Olumide

Asking for nudes from the opposite sex has become the order of the day especially online.

However, a woman who was in that shoe recently gave the man an unexpected response when he asked for her nude.

woman has shared screenshots of her chat with an audacious man who sent her a message to ask for her nude photos.

After the man asked her to send him her naked photos inbox, the lady responded, asking him to send her $50,000.

This request left him in shock and made him back down.

See the screenshot from their chat below;

 

