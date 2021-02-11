“You can not raise your children the way your parents raised you” – Teebillz

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular talent manager and singer Tiwa Savage ex-husband, Teebillz has urged parents not to raise their children the way their parents raised them.

Teebillz in his statement stressed that most parents back then raised their kids in the way that was expected in their era..

READ ALSO

He  however advised parents to raise their kids in a different way.

”you can not raise your children the way your parents raised you. Because your parents raised you for a world that no longer exist,” he wrote via his Instagram handle.

Teebillz recently stressed that real men don’t shave their armpits.

