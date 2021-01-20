TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BussItChallenge gone wrong as baby laughs hard at mom (Video)

Omotola Jalade blows hot as Instagram blogger accuses her of…

The blogger may be right, I know someone she has slept with…

Video of Actress, Toyin Abraham attempting to kiss a beggar…

Beautiful Nigerian Lady Who Fries Yellow Garri For A Living…

Wife gives her husband a list of chores to do before he can make…

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare reveals why she sleeps Naked at…

BBNaija: “Tell her to cook her own first”- Neo reacts as…

I can’t afford Benz, please manage this small Toyota…

‘Real men don’t shave their armpits’ – Tiwa Savage’s Estranged husband, Teebillz blasts those advising him to shave

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian sensational singer, Tiwa Savage’s estranged husband, Teebillz has blasted social media critics who stormed his page to dragged him for refusing to shave the hair under his armpit.

This comes after the music manager shared a photo will full hair under his armpit. The sight of the very hairy armpit caught a lot of people’s attention and Teebillz was dragged because of this.

Reacting to the criticisms over his hairy armpit, Teebillz decided to blast everyone who dragged him by referring to them as ‘lowlife smelling idiots’. He added saying, no one should bully him because real men don’t shave.

READ ALSO

‘It takes a lot of willpower to withstand…

Rare family photo of Tiwa Savage, ex-hubby Teebillz and…

In his words;

“How I’m looking at the lowlife smelling idiots telling to shave my armpit on my last post. Real men don’t! #NoBullyingZONE”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BussItChallenge gone wrong as baby laughs hard at mom (Video)

Omotola Jalade blows hot as Instagram blogger accuses her of having an affair…

The blogger may be right, I know someone she has slept with – Man reacts…

Video of Actress, Toyin Abraham attempting to kiss a beggar surfaces on social…

Beautiful Nigerian Lady Who Fries Yellow Garri For A Living Showcases Her Work…

Wife gives her husband a list of chores to do before he can make love to her…

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare reveals why she sleeps Naked at night

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘Real men don’t shave their armpits’ – Tiwa…

‘He is too cute’ – Nollywood celebrities react to new photo of…

“We need a national lockdown on Valentine’s Day” – Actor, Timini Egbuson

Nigerian married men are the most generous in the world – Laura Ikeji declares…

Teju Babyface appreciates God as he adds another year

Watch the moment Donald Trump left the White House for the last time as US…

Wizkid excited as his baby mamas, Shola and Jada settle their difference and his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More