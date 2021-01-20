‘Real men don’t shave their armpits’ – Tiwa Savage’s Estranged husband, Teebillz blasts those advising him to shave

Nigerian sensational singer, Tiwa Savage’s estranged husband, Teebillz has blasted social media critics who stormed his page to dragged him for refusing to shave the hair under his armpit.

This comes after the music manager shared a photo will full hair under his armpit. The sight of the very hairy armpit caught a lot of people’s attention and Teebillz was dragged because of this.

Reacting to the criticisms over his hairy armpit, Teebillz decided to blast everyone who dragged him by referring to them as ‘lowlife smelling idiots’. He added saying, no one should bully him because real men don’t shave.

In his words;

“How I’m looking at the lowlife smelling idiots telling to shave my armpit on my last post. Real men don’t! #NoBullyingZONE”