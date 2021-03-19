American Buhari – Nigerians react as Biden trips 3 times while boarding the US Airforce One (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San

President Joe Biden stumbled three times and fell on the steps of Air Force One on Friday, prompting fresh questions about his health, The Telegraph reports.

The 78-year-old – the oldest president in US history – appeared to struggle as he boarded the presidential plane.

It was not immediately clear what tripped Biden up the first time, but shortly after recovering he fell twice more before dusting himself off. Security officials, meanwhile, looked on with concern from the ground.

In November, the commander-in-chief suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with his rescue dog Major, requiring him to wear an orthopedic boot for several weeks

Watch the video below:

The video has however triggered reactions from Nigerians as they compare President Biden to Nigeria’s Buhari.

See some reactions below:

 

