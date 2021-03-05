TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I Slapped Faithia Balogun At A Burial Ceremony –…

Lady who refused sex on 1st date & trekked from Ikeja to…

Reactions as Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph shares intimate…

Nigerian Billionaire Sends Wife Of 39 Years Packing After…

MC Oluomo’s son reacts to being called a son of a tout

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina shares heartwarming video as she…

I have two boyfriends, I love both of them but’ – Lady expresses…

How Burna Boy’s entourage allegedly ’broke bottle’ on CDQ’s head…

‘Are you crazy’ – Actress, Uche Elendu tells…

Big Brother Naija stars, Bambam and Teddy-A celebrate their daughter as she clocks 1

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija stars, Bambam and Teddy-A’s daughter, Zendaya is 1 year old today and the proud parents took to Instagram to celebrate their baby.

In the birthday messages, Bambam made promises to always be there for her daughter and she also disclosed that Zen is her light, her life and her world.

Sharing lovely photos from her daughter’s photoshoot, the mother of one wrote;

READ ALSO

‘Nengi is the prettiest BBNaija housemate ever’…

BBNaija TBoss and Ka3na battle fiercely over the title of…

“I Can’t believe we’ve been on this journey together for just a year yet we have many many more to go my sweet sweet @zenadenibuyan thank you for choosing me as your mother(us as your parents)… you bring soo much light and joy to our lives. You are indeed Gods gift to your dad and me. I pray you live a rich and fulfilled life, my love. Your papa and I promise to continue making all things you need readily available to you until our last breath. You are my light, my life and my world my princess.

I am only a vessel the universe used to gift you to this blessed world. May the perfect will of our creator be done in your life, my baby. I love you no matter what! Now and in many lifetimes to come. Happy birthday beautiful @zenadenibuyan

Teddy-A wrote;

“My gorgeous little princess @zenadenibuyan is a year old today!!! Just look at my angel oh lawd! I’m flooding y’all today with pics and videos of her! @bammybestowed look what we made!”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I Slapped Faithia Balogun At A Burial Ceremony – Actress Remi Surutu…

Lady who refused sex on 1st date & trekked from Ikeja to Mile 12 gets 175k…

Reactions as Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph shares intimate video of her…

Nigerian Billionaire Sends Wife Of 39 Years Packing After Mistress Tells Him To…

MC Oluomo’s son reacts to being called a son of a tout

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina shares heartwarming video as she welcomes her first…

I have two boyfriends, I love both of them but’ – Lady expresses confusion on…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Big Brother Naija stars, Bambam and Teddy-A celebrate their daughter as she…

Toyin Abraham surprises new mum, Bukunmi with a lovely push gift

Veteran actor, Chiwatalu Agu asks his fans to pray for him

Watch Davido’s acting role in the newly released Coming to America movie…

Nigerian Billionaire Sends Wife Of 39 Years Packing After Mistress Tells Him To…

Graphic Video: 7 students fall to their deaths after balcony railing breaks at…

When I left Vs Now: Nigerians abroad share photos to celebrate their exit from…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More