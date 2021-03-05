Big Brother Naija stars, Bambam and Teddy-A celebrate their daughter as she clocks 1

Big Brother Naija stars, Bambam and Teddy-A’s daughter, Zendaya is 1 year old today and the proud parents took to Instagram to celebrate their baby.

In the birthday messages, Bambam made promises to always be there for her daughter and she also disclosed that Zen is her light, her life and her world.

Sharing lovely photos from her daughter’s photoshoot, the mother of one wrote;

“I Can’t believe we’ve been on this journey together for just a year yet we have many many more to go my sweet sweet @zenadenibuyan thank you for choosing me as your mother(us as your parents)… you bring soo much light and joy to our lives. You are indeed Gods gift to your dad and me. I pray you live a rich and fulfilled life, my love. Your papa and I promise to continue making all things you need readily available to you until our last breath. You are my light, my life and my world my princess.

I am only a vessel the universe used to gift you to this blessed world. May the perfect will of our creator be done in your life, my baby. I love you no matter what! Now and in many lifetimes to come. Happy birthday beautiful @zenadenibuyan

Teddy-A wrote;

“My gorgeous little princess @zenadenibuyan is a year old today!!! Just look at my angel oh lawd! I’m flooding y’all today with pics and videos of her! @bammybestowed look what we made!”