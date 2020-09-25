Fans show their concern about BamBam’s post pregnancy weight gain

Fans of former BBNaija housemate ad reality Tv star, BamBam have expressed worries over her post pregnancy weight gain.

Recall that BamBam and her husband, Teddy A welcomed their baby girl in March, 2020 and she penned down a love note to her newly born who is named, Zendaya.

BamBam has obviously gained a lot of weight following her pregnancy, compared to her slim physique when she was in the big brother house.

She recently shared a picture of her in a patterned dress on Instagram which has gotten people talking.

See some of the comments,