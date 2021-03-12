Cardi B compliments BBNaija star, Mercy Eke after seeing this photo of her

American rapper, Cardi B, who also goes as Chioma B in Nigeria has reacted to a viral lookalike photo of herself and BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke looking so much alike on social media.

This comes after fans of Mercy Eke shared a gridded photo of Cardi B and Mercy Eke wearing the same outfit with a matched pink hair.

Sharing the picture, the fan attached the caption; “Congrats @iamcardib on another record-breaking! Keep killing it as always. Love from a Nigerian lookalike (@real_mercyeke) fan & a lover of you.

Cardi B who saw the picture took to the comment section and wrote; “Wow lookin sexy”.

