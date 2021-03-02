Reactions as CDQ calls out Burna Boy for ”disrespecting” Obafemi Martins

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian indigenous rapper, CDQ in a statement had revealed that singer Burna Boy had a clash with former Nigerian football star, Obafemi Martins.

CDQ, who didn’t disclose what happened, however stated that he is disappointed in Burna Boy and his crew and went on to ask him to apologize to the footballer.

CDQ tweeted;

I still can’t phantom this an artist just disrespected Obagoal on thinking he’s now bigger n say e don get mouth pass Obafemi Martins and I imagine how he was able to go back home n sleep comfortably without conscience in this same Lagos  igbagbè manshe awa eda ooo

Burna for the first time I’m disappointed in u!!!!! U and ur boys need to go apologize to Obagoal now! No let dem dey deceive u wit ur village title say african gi-ant com dey disrespect Oba Eko lonpe bi. Obafemi Martins is not anybody’s mate. if we dey cry make we dey see

U don’t disrespect anyone in my circle  and I look d other way, no way

Following CDQ’s tweet, some Nigerians took to their handle to react with many urging CDQ to reveal what actually happened.

